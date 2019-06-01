Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 01/06/19

Join Mieke and Billy, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

Mr Tennis, Craig Gabriel joins us live from the hot streets of Roland Garros for the French Open

Troy Wilkinson is a man in a different State of Origin as the Professional Bull Riders competition have their own battle of Queensland v New South Wales

Daily Tele sports writer Matt Logue joins us for a breakdown of a hyped up NBA Finals as Andrew Bogut and the Warriors look to continue their reign against the Toronto Raptors.

Neil Breen joins for a breakdown of the NRL split round and the State of Origin 101

Nathan Bracken joins in a wet suit as we dive into the Cricket World Cup and fish out the games so far and ahead

And as always 3AW commentator Shane McInnes helps us understand the AFL round so far and help us understand the North Melbourne kangaroos win.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: