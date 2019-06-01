Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 01/06/19
Join Mieke and Billy, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Mr Tennis, Craig Gabriel joins us live from the hot streets of Roland Garros for the French Open
- Troy Wilkinson is a man in a different State of Origin as the Professional Bull Riders competition have their own battle of Queensland v New South Wales
- Daily Tele sports writer Matt Logue joins us for a breakdown of a hyped up NBA Finals as Andrew Bogut and the Warriors look to continue their reign against the Toronto Raptors.
- Neil Breen joins for a breakdown of the NRL split round and the State of Origin 101
- Nathan Bracken joins in a wet suit as we dive into the Cricket World Cup and fish out the games so far and ahead
- And as always 3AW commentator Shane McInnes helps us understand the AFL round so far and help us understand the North Melbourne kangaroos win.
