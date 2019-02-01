Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 02/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

* Shane McIness was live from Hotlanta to fill us in on all the excitement surrounding Superbowl LIII

* The legendary Craig Lowndes joined us to discuss his 7th Bathurst 1000 victory and what’s next in his career

* The Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scotts, previewed the the Superbowl final between The New England Patriots and LA Rams

* 2 Time Dakar Rally Winner, Toby Price, discussed all the ups and downs of his incredible career

