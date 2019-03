Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Michael Bridges from Optus Sport on the EPL and Champions League

Daily Telegraph Writer Matty Logue on on the NBL Finals and the NBA

Senior Writer for NRL.com Brad Walter previewed this evenings Charity Shield match between St George and South Sydney, and spoke about the ARL’s new policies

Former Wallaby Al Baxter chatted all things Super Rugby and gave us a progress update on the new Parramatta stadium

Jamie Whincup live from Adelaide ahead of the Superloop 500

Sydney Kings legend Brad Newley recapped his sides game 1 loss to Melbourne United and looked ahead to game 2

Sydney Swans ruckman Callum Sinclair ahead of the Swans opening game of the JLT Cup against the Giants

Tim Guille host of racing national with Bryan Martin previewed today’s action at Flemington

Sports and entertainment lawyer Matt Jessop on the chaotic NRL offseason and the role of agents in players lives

Mr Motosport on Macquarie Sports Radio Jon Thompson on this weekends enduro challenges

The great Tim Lane on Cricket Australia

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter on what life is like under new coach, Ante Milicic