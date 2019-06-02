Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 02/06/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

Rhys Weston from TalkSport UK joins as always to wrap up the Champions League Final as Liverpool come out victorious over Tottenham in Madrid

Craig Gabriel live from Roland Garros for the latest in the French Open

Bianca Chatfield, the Queen B herself joins to help us understand the Super Netball round and talk Diamonds Selection.

Brad Hardie with all things AFL

Piggy Riddell with the NRL split round and State of Origin

Brad Rosen for the NBA Finals with Bogut and the Warriors looking to level against the Raptors

Nick Cotric from the NSW Blues camp shares his thoughts ahead of game 1

Toby Price shares his love for the Finke Desert Rally

Daniel Herbert on Super rugby and whether the Giteau law needs to change

Ryan Harris breaks down the Aussies first win in the cricket World Cup against Afghanistan.

Amy Duggan shares the Matilda’s form in the lead up to the Womens FIFA World Cup.

