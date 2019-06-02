Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 02/06/19

8 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Rhys Weston from TalkSport UK joins as always to wrap up the Champions League Final as Liverpool come out victorious over Tottenham in Madrid
  • Craig Gabriel live from Roland Garros for the latest in the French Open
  • Bianca Chatfield, the Queen B herself joins to help us understand the Super Netball round and talk Diamonds Selection.
  • Brad Hardie with all things AFL
  • Piggy Riddell with the NRL split round and State of Origin
  • Brad Rosen for the NBA Finals with Bogut and the Warriors looking to level against the Raptors
  • Nick Cotric from the NSW Blues camp shares his thoughts ahead of game 1
  • Toby Price shares his love for the Finke Desert Rally
  • Daniel Herbert on Super rugby and whether the Giteau law needs to change
  • Ryan Harris breaks down the Aussies first win in the cricket World Cup against Afghanistan.
  • Amy Duggan shares the Matilda’s form in the lead up to the Womens FIFA World Cup.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

News
