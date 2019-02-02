Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 03/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

* Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender, Rhys Weston, gave in depth recap on all of the overnight EPL results

* Jon Thomson was live from Mount Panorama to fill us in on all the excitement from the start of the Bathurst 12 Hour

* Former Sydney Kings Captain Brad Rosen chatted about all things NBL and NBA

* Shane McIness was live from Hotlanta to preview Superbowl LIII

* Australian superstar, Michael Dickson, filled the guys in on his incredible rookie season as punter for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and what it was like being involved in the Pro Bowl

