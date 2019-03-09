Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/03/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

On today’s show:

  • Larry Canning live from the Women’s NSW Open
  • Daily Telegraph NBL Writer Matty Logue reviewed Game 1 of the NBL Finals and Andrew Bogut’s return to the NBA
  • Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga on his sides upcoming season and other NRL issues
  • Former Australian cricketer Nathan Bracken to recap Australia’s win over India in their 3rd ODI clash
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from The Indian Wells Masters
  • Assistant Coach of Melbourne United Justin Schueller spoke on how his side can bounce back in Game 2 of the NBL Finals
  • Andre Jones is aiming to become the first person to run unassisted around Australia and he spoke on how he’s going to complete this feat
  • Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin on Saturday mornings, previewed a huge day of racing including four group ones across Sydney and Melbourne
  • Christy Doran from Fox Sports Rugby spoke all things Super Rugby

