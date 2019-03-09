Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/03/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Larry Canning live from the Women’s NSW Open
- Daily Telegraph NBL Writer Matty Logue reviewed Game 1 of the NBL Finals and Andrew Bogut’s return to the NBA
- Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga on his sides upcoming season and other NRL issues
- Former Australian cricketer Nathan Bracken to recap Australia’s win over India in their 3rd ODI clash
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from The Indian Wells Masters
- Assistant Coach of Melbourne United Justin Schueller spoke on how his side can bounce back in Game 2 of the NBL Finals
- Andre Jones is aiming to become the first person to run unassisted around Australia and he spoke on how he’s going to complete this feat
- Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin on Saturday mornings, previewed a huge day of racing including four group ones across Sydney and Melbourne
- Christy Doran from Fox Sports Rugby spoke all things Super Rugby
