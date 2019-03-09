Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/03/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Larry Canning live from the Women’s NSW Open

Daily Telegraph NBL Writer Matty Logue reviewed Game 1 of the NBL Finals and Andrew Bogut’s return to the NBA

Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga on his sides upcoming season and other NRL issues

Former Australian cricketer Nathan Bracken to recap Australia’s win over India in their 3rd ODI clash

Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from The Indian Wells Masters

Assistant Coach of Melbourne United Justin Schueller spoke on how his side can bounce back in Game 2 of the NBL Finals

Andre Jones is aiming to become the first person to run unassisted around Australia and he spoke on how he’s going to complete this feat

Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin on Saturday mornings, previewed a huge day of racing including four group ones across Sydney and Melbourne