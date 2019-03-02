Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 04/03/19

39 mins ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

On today’s show:

  • Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston recapped all that occured in European football over the past week
  • Motorsport expert Jon Thomson spoke the Superloop 500 in Adelaide
  • Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler on the ARL’s new policies and looked ahead to the upcoming NRL season
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the Mexican Open and Nick Kyrgios’s impressive run
  • Melbourne Storm star Dale Finucane spoke about his sides upcoming season
  • Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBL Finals
  • Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken on Australia’s ODI loss to India yesterday

LISTEN BELOW 

