Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 04/03/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston recapped all that occured in European football over the past week
- Motorsport expert Jon Thomson spoke the Superloop 500 in Adelaide
- Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler on the ARL’s new policies and looked ahead to the upcoming NRL season
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the Mexican Open and Nick Kyrgios’s impressive run
- Melbourne Storm star Dale Finucane spoke about his sides upcoming season
- Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBL Finals
- Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken on Australia’s ODI loss to India yesterday
LISTEN BELOW