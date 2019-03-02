Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 04/03/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston recapped all that occured in European football over the past week

Motorsport expert Jon Thomson spoke the Superloop 500 in Adelaide

Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler on the ARL’s new policies and looked ahead to the upcoming NRL season

Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the Mexican Open and Nick Kyrgios’s impressive run

Melbourne Storm star Dale Finucane spoke about his sides upcoming season

Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBL Finals