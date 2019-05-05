Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 05/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Former Cardiff and Arsenal defender Rhys Weston on all things EPL
- Former Moto GP Rider Chris Vermeulen on all the action in Jerez this weekend
- Zoe Aranchini from the Fremantle Marlins in the National Water Polo League spoke ahead of the season finishing today
- Former Canberra star Gary Belcher on Round 8 of the NRL
- Matty Granland from 3AW Footy on Round 7 of the AFL
- Former Mariners goalkeeper Clint Bolton on the A-League
- Larry Canning on all that’s happening in the world of golf
- Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 2 of the Super Netball
- Multi media megastar Craig Gabriel previewed the French Open
- Jon Thompson on the Supercars
LISTEN BELOW