Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 05/05/19

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Former Cardiff and Arsenal defender Rhys Weston on all things EPL
  • Former Moto GP Rider Chris Vermeulen on all the action in Jerez this weekend
  • Zoe Aranchini from the Fremantle Marlins in the National Water Polo League spoke ahead of the season finishing today
  • Former Canberra star Gary Belcher on Round 8 of the NRL
  • Matty Granland from 3AW Footy on Round 7 of the AFL
  • Former Mariners goalkeeper Clint Bolton on the A-League
  • Larry Canning on all that’s happening in the world of golf
  • Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 2 of the Super Netball
  • Multi media megastar Craig Gabriel previewed the French Open
  • Jon Thompson on the Supercars

LISTEN BELOW

