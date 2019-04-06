Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 06/04/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Zac Fisher from Carlton spoke ahead of his sides clash against the Swans

Neil Breen from Channel 9 wrapped up all the NRL action from the week and previewed what’s coming up

AFL legend and all around top bloke Brad Hardie chatted all things Aussie Rules

Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper on the A-League

Parramatta Eels veteran Tim Mannah previews his sides clash with the Cowboys and spoke on the importance of the clash to him as it is in remembrance of his late brother, Jon

Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken on all things cricket

Host of Racing National Tim Guille on the all the weekends racing