Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 06/04/19

4 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Zac Fisher from Carlton spoke ahead of his sides clash against the Swans
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 wrapped up all the NRL action from the week and previewed what’s coming up
  • AFL legend and all around top bloke Brad Hardie chatted all things Aussie Rules
  • Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper on the A-League
  • Parramatta Eels veteran Tim Mannah previews his sides clash with the Cowboys and spoke on the importance of the clash to him as it is in remembrance of his late brother, Jon
  • Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken on all things cricket
  • Host of Racing National Tim Guille on the all the weekends racing
  • Alexandra Sulusi is the vice-captain of the Warathas and she spoke about the upcoming Super W Rugby grand final

LISTEN BELOW

