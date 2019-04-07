Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 07/04/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Former Cardiff, Welsh Defender and Talk Sport Commentator Rhys Weston chatted all things EPL

Phil Clayton was the 2000 World Ironman Champion and is now head coach of Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park SLSC. He was live from the final day of the Surf Life Saving Championships at Broadbeach

Former Canberra Raider star Terry Campese chatted all things NRL

3AW footy commentator Matt Grantland reviewed all the action from week 3 of the AFL, and previewed this afternoon’s games

Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBL free agency and all the NBA action

Melbourne Storm assistant coach Ryan Hinchclife previewed his sides upcoming clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs

Former Wallaby Al Baxter reviewed round 8 of the Super Rugby