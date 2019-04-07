Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 07/04/19

4 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Former Cardiff, Welsh Defender and Talk Sport Commentator Rhys Weston chatted all things EPL
  • Phil Clayton was the 2000 World Ironman Champion and is now head coach of Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park SLSC. He was live from the final day of the Surf Life Saving Championships at Broadbeach
  • Former Canberra Raider star Terry Campese chatted all things NRL
  • 3AW footy commentator Matt Grantland reviewed all the action from week 3 of the AFL, and previewed this afternoon’s games
  • Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBL free agency and all the NBA action
  • Melbourne Storm assistant coach Ryan Hinchclife previewed his sides upcoming clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs
  • Former Wallaby Al Baxter reviewed round 8 of the Super Rugby
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thompson was live from the Tasmanian Supersprint

LISTEN BELOW

