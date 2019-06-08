Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 08/06/19

2 hours ago
MML

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the French Open
  • Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on the NBA Finals
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 to wrap up the State of Origin and chat last night’s NRL action
  • Former Australian fast-bowler Nathan Bracken on the ICC World Cup
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on last night’s AFL action, and previewed Saturday nights matches

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

MML
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83