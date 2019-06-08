Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 08/06/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the French Open
- Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on the NBA Finals
- Neil Breen from Channel 9 to wrap up the State of Origin and chat last night’s NRL action
- Former Australian fast-bowler Nathan Bracken on the ICC World Cup
- 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on last night’s AFL action, and previewed Saturday nights matches
