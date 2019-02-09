Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Paul Gallen joins us as extends his undefeated boxing career to 9-0

Neil Breen from Channel 9 discussed all things Rugby League

Larry Canning was live from the Victorian Open

1985 Brownlow Medalist, Brad Hardie, updated us on the AFL pre-season and how the rookies are settling into their new teams

Former NBL MVP, Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams, chatted all things basketball

Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on A-League and the Socceroos

Former Wallaby, Al Baxter, on the Wallabies and Israel Folau’s new contract

Host of Racing National Show, Tim Guile, brought us up to date on the Darren Weir scandal and give his best tips

And the Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scots, wrapped up Super Bowl LIII

