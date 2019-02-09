Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/02/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Paul Gallen joins us as extends his undefeated boxing career to 9-0
- Neil Breen from Channel 9 discussed all things Rugby League
- Larry Canning was live from the Victorian Open
- 1985 Brownlow Medalist, Brad Hardie, updated us on the AFL pre-season and how the rookies are settling into their new teams
- Former NBL MVP, Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams, chatted all things basketball
- Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on A-League and the Socceroos
- Former Wallaby, Al Baxter, on the Wallabies and Israel Folau’s new contract
- Host of Racing National Show, Tim Guile, brought us up to date on the Darren Weir scandal and give his best tips
- And the Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scots, wrapped up Super Bowl LIII
