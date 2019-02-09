Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 09/02/19

4 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Paul Gallen joins us as extends his undefeated boxing career to 9-0
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 discussed all things Rugby League
  • Larry Canning was live from the Victorian Open
  • 1985 Brownlow Medalist, Brad Hardie, updated us on the AFL pre-season and how the rookies are settling into their new teams
  • Former NBL MVP, Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams, chatted all things basketball
  • Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on A-League and the Socceroos
  • Former Wallaby, Al Baxter, on the Wallabies and Israel Folau’s new contract
  • Host of Racing National Show, Tim Guile, brought us up to date on the Darren Weir scandal and give his best tips
  • And the Thunder From Down Under, Colin Scots, wrapped up Super Bowl LIII

LISTEN BELOW

