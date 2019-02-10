Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 10/02/19

17 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender, Rhys Weston, recapped all the overnight EPL action and gave us his thoughts on his new intro
  • Larry Canning was live from The Victorian Open
  • Sports writer and producer from The Age, Ronny Lerner, caught us up to speed with Robert Whitaker’s injury and previewed UFC #243
  • Megan Hustwaite who is a part of the WNBL family on Fox Sports reviewed Game 1 of the Finals Series between UC Capitals v Adelaide Lightning
  • Rohan Connolly, host of ‘The Roco Show’, on all the AFLW action
  • Former Kings Captain, Brad Rosen, chatted all things NBL and NBA
  • Mr Cricket aka Mike Hussey commented on the Saker/Langer sitation
  • Craig Gabriel on the Federation and Davis Cup
  • And Channel 9 Reporter, Danny Weidler, gave his thoughts on all the drama currently surrounding the NRL

LISTEN BELOW 

Sports
