Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 10/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender, Rhys Weston, recapped all the overnight EPL action and gave us his thoughts on his new intro

Larry Canning was live from The Victorian Open

Sports writer and producer from The Age, Ronny Lerner, caught us up to speed with Robert Whitaker’s injury and previewed UFC #243

Megan Hustwaite who is a part of the WNBL family on Fox Sports reviewed Game 1 of the Finals Series between UC Capitals v Adelaide Lightning

Rohan Connolly, host of ‘The Roco Show’, on all the AFLW action

Former Kings Captain, Brad Rosen, chatted all things NBL and NBA

Mr Cricket aka Mike Hussey commented on the Saker/Langer sitation

Craig Gabriel on the Federation and Davis Cup

And Channel 9 Reporter, Danny Weidler, gave his thoughts on all the drama currently surrounding the NRL



LISTEN BELOW