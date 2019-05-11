Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 11/05/19

4 mins ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Former golf pro Larry Canning on the British Masters and the US Open
  • Former Brisbane Broncos star Brent Tate reviewed the start of Round 9 in the NRL, and previewed what’s to come
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on all that’s happened in Round 8 of the AFL and looked ahead at what’s to come
  • Andy Harper from Fox Sports on all things in the world of football
  • Daily Telegraph basketball writers Matty Logue on all action in the NBA playoffs
  • Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel on the Madrid Open and the many upcoming tournaments

LISTEN BELOW

