Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 11/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Former golf pro Larry Canning on the British Masters and the US Open
- Former Brisbane Broncos star Brent Tate reviewed the start of Round 9 in the NRL, and previewed what’s to come
- 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on all that’s happened in Round 8 of the AFL and looked ahead at what’s to come
- Andy Harper from Fox Sports on all things in the world of football
- Daily Telegraph basketball writers Matty Logue on all action in the NBA playoffs
- Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel on the Madrid Open and the many upcoming tournaments
