Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 12/05/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender Rhys Weston previewed a HUGE final day in the EPL
  • Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 3 of the Super Netball
  • Former NRL star Scott Prince on all the action from Magic Round, and looked ahead to this afternoon’s games
  • Matt Granland from 3AW Footy to recap last night’s Round 8 action, and previewed this afternoon’s contest
  • Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
  • Former Mariners goalkeeper Clint Bolton on the A-League Finals
  • Motorsport expert Jon Thompson on the Formula 1
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on all that’s happening in the world of tennis

LISTEN BELOW 

