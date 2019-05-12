Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 12/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender Rhys Weston previewed a HUGE final day in the EPL
- Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 3 of the Super Netball
- Former NRL star Scott Prince on all the action from Magic Round, and looked ahead to this afternoon’s games
- Matt Granland from 3AW Footy to recap last night’s Round 8 action, and previewed this afternoon’s contest
- Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
- Former Mariners goalkeeper Clint Bolton on the A-League Finals
- Motorsport expert Jon Thompson on the Formula 1
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on all that’s happening in the world of tennis
