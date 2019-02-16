Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 16/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Chairman of Collingwood Football Club and President of the Melbourne Stars, Eddie McGuire, gave us a preview of the BBL Final between his Stars and the Renegades, and also filled us in on the Collingwood pre-season

Rugby League Hall of Famer, Brad Clyde, for an NRL Chat including last nights All Star game, Canberra’s 2019 chances and off-season behavior

Larry Canning, live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide

Daily Telegraph writer, Matt Logue, for an NBL Chat

Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on the A-League

Despite missing his flight to Charlotte, Duncan McKenzie McHarg joined us live from the US ahead of the NBA All Star Weekend

Former Wallaby, Phil Waugh, recapped an eventful start to the Super Rugby season

