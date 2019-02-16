Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 16/02/19

On today’s show:
- Chairman of Collingwood Football Club and President of the Melbourne Stars, Eddie McGuire, gave us a preview of the BBL Final between his Stars and the Renegades, and also filled us in on the Collingwood pre-season
- Rugby League Hall of Famer, Brad Clyde, for an NRL Chat including last nights All Star game, Canberra’s 2019 chances and off-season behavior
- Larry Canning, live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide
- Daily Telegraph writer, Matt Logue, for an NBL Chat
- Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on the A-League
- Despite missing his flight to Charlotte, Duncan McKenzie McHarg joined us live from the US ahead of the NBA All Star Weekend
- Former Wallaby, Phil Waugh, recapped an eventful start to the Super Rugby season
