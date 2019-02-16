Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 16/02/19

7 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Chairman of Collingwood Football Club and President of the Melbourne Stars, Eddie McGuire, gave us a preview of the BBL Final between his Stars and the Renegades, and also filled us in on the Collingwood pre-season
  • Rugby League Hall of Famer, Brad Clyde, for an NRL Chat including last nights All Star game, Canberra’s  2019 chances and off-season behavior
  • Larry Canning, live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide
  • Daily Telegraph writer, Matt Logue, for an NBL Chat
  • Fox Sports Commentator, Andy Harper, on the A-League
  • Despite missing his flight to Charlotte, Duncan McKenzie McHarg joined us live from the US ahead of the NBA All Star Weekend
  • Former Wallaby, Phil Waugh, recapped an eventful start to the Super Rugby season

LISTEN BELOW 

