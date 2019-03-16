Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 16/03/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

On today’s show:

  • Jon Thompson and Shane McInnes live from the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix
  • NBL Wrap with Daily Telegraph writer Matt Logue
  • James Bracey from Channel 9 on the NRL so far
  • Swans defender Lewis Melcan on the upcoming AFL season
  • Andy Harper from Fox Sports on the A-League
  • Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell on the Super Rugby
  • Richie Vaculik from Fox Sports on the UFC
  • Tim Guille from Racing National on the many horses racing today
  • West Tigers fullback Corey Thompson on his sides upcoming game against Sea Eagles
  • Main Event Boxing Promoter Ben Damon previewed the weekend’s boxing action
  • Larry Canning on all things golf

