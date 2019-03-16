Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 16/03/19

On today’s show:
- Jon Thompson and Shane McInnes live from the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix
- NBL Wrap with Daily Telegraph writer Matt Logue
- James Bracey from Channel 9 on the NRL so far
- Swans defender Lewis Melcan on the upcoming AFL season
- Andy Harper from Fox Sports on the A-League
- Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell on the Super Rugby
- Richie Vaculik from Fox Sports on the UFC
- Tim Guille from Racing National on the many horses racing today
- West Tigers fullback Corey Thompson on his sides upcoming game against Sea Eagles
- Main Event Boxing Promoter Ben Damon previewed the weekend’s boxing action
- Larry Canning on all things golf
