Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 17/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Sydney FC and Matildas defender, Alanna Kennedy, joined the guys fresh of Sydney’s W-League title win yesterday

Former Welsh and Cardiff defender, Rhys Weston, recapped all the overnight European Football action

Larry Canning was live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide

Megan Hustwaite who is apart of the WNBL FoxSports Family recapped the Canberra Capitals WNBL Finals victory over the Adelaide Lighting

Former Test Cricketer, Rob Quiney, previewed this afternoon’s BBL Final between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars

Mick Warner writes for the Herald Sun and and he shared his thoughts on the AFLX

Tim Guille hosts Racing National on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7am-8am every Saturday morning, and he joined the guys to discuss Winx’s 30th victory in a row

Former Kings Captain, Brad Rosen, chatted all things basketball

Former Matilda, Sarah Walsh, reviewed the W-League Final and shared her thoughts on Sam Kerrs future

Mr Motorsport, Jon Thompson, gave us a motorsport wrap

