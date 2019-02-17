Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 17/02/19

9 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Sydney FC and Matildas defender, Alanna Kennedy, joined the guys fresh of Sydney’s W-League title win yesterday
  • Former Welsh and Cardiff defender, Rhys Weston, recapped all the overnight European Football action
  • Larry Canning was live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide
  • Megan Hustwaite who is apart of the WNBL FoxSports Family recapped the Canberra Capitals WNBL Finals victory over the Adelaide Lighting
  • Former Test Cricketer, Rob Quiney, previewed this afternoon’s BBL Final between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars
  • Mick Warner writes for the Herald Sun and and he shared his thoughts on the AFLX
  • Tim Guille hosts Racing National on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7am-8am every Saturday morning, and he joined the guys to discuss Winx’s 30th victory in a row
  • Former Kings Captain, Brad Rosen, chatted all things basketball
  • Former Matilda, Sarah Walsh, reviewed the W-League Final and shared her thoughts on Sam Kerrs future
  • Mr Motorsport, Jon Thompson, gave us a motorsport wrap

LISTEN BELOW 

