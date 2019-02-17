Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 17/02/19
On today’s show:
- Sydney FC and Matildas defender, Alanna Kennedy, joined the guys fresh of Sydney’s W-League title win yesterday
- Former Welsh and Cardiff defender, Rhys Weston, recapped all the overnight European Football action
- Larry Canning was live from Australian Women’s Open in Adelaide
- Megan Hustwaite who is apart of the WNBL FoxSports Family recapped the Canberra Capitals WNBL Finals victory over the Adelaide Lighting
- Former Test Cricketer, Rob Quiney, previewed this afternoon’s BBL Final between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars
- Mick Warner writes for the Herald Sun and and he shared his thoughts on the AFLX
- Tim Guille hosts Racing National on Macquarie Sports Radio from 7am-8am every Saturday morning, and he joined the guys to discuss Winx’s 30th victory in a row
- Former Kings Captain, Brad Rosen, chatted all things basketball
- Former Matilda, Sarah Walsh, reviewed the W-League Final and shared her thoughts on Sam Kerrs future
- Mr Motorsport, Jon Thompson, gave us a motorsport wrap
