Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 17/03/19

10 hours ago
MML

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Former Cardiff and Welsh defender Rhys Weston with his weekly EPL wrap
  • Jon Thompson and Shane McInnes were live from the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix
  • Gerry Eeman is the President of the AFL Fans Association and he spoke on the AFL’s decision to keep the Grand Final  during the day
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 on all the action from the NRL season so far
  • Professor Andrew Kaye on the dangers of concussions in sport
  • Former Kings Captain Brad Rosen on the upcoming Game 5 of the NBL Finals
  • Former Wallaby Al Baxter on the weekends Super Rugby action
  • Multimedia megastar Craig Gabriel live from Indian Wells
  • Host of the drive show on Macquarie Sports Radio Mark Allen on the PGA Players Championship
  • Gold Coast Titans head coach Garth Brennan on his sides upcoming clash against the Canberra Raiders

LISTEN BELOW

MML
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83