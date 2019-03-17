Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 17/03/19
On today’s show:
- Former Cardiff and Welsh defender Rhys Weston with his weekly EPL wrap
- Jon Thompson and Shane McInnes were live from the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix
- Gerry Eeman is the President of the AFL Fans Association and he spoke on the AFL’s decision to keep the Grand Final during the day
- Neil Breen from Channel 9 on all the action from the NRL season so far
- Professor Andrew Kaye on the dangers of concussions in sport
- Former Kings Captain Brad Rosen on the upcoming Game 5 of the NBL Finals
- Former Wallaby Al Baxter on the weekends Super Rugby action
- Multimedia megastar Craig Gabriel live from Indian Wells
- Host of the drive show on Macquarie Sports Radio Mark Allen on the PGA Players Championship
- Gold Coast Titans head coach Garth Brennan on his sides upcoming clash against the Canberra Raiders
