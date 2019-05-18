Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 18/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Graeme Agars was live from the PGA Championship in New York
- Matildas striker Kate Gill on the upcoming women’s World Cup
- Former NRL star Brett Kimmorley on all of Friday NRL action, and previewed the rest of Round 10
- 3AW Footy commentator Shane McIness on Round 9 of the AFL
- Daily Telegraph basketball writer Matty Logue on the NBA Playoffs
- North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach David Fairleigh on his sides upcoming clash against the Parramatta Eels
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the Italian Open
