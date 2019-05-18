Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 18/05/19

9 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Graeme Agars was live from the PGA Championship in New York
  • Matildas striker Kate Gill on the upcoming women’s World Cup
  • Former NRL star Brett Kimmorley on all of Friday NRL action, and previewed the rest of Round 10
  • 3AW Footy commentator Shane McIness on Round 9 of the AFL
  • Daily Telegraph basketball writer Matty Logue on the NBA Playoffs
  • North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach David Fairleigh on his sides upcoming clash against the Parramatta Eels
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on the Italian Open

LISTEN BELOW

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83