Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 19/05/19

9 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Graeme Agars was live from the PGA Championship in New York
  • Former Cardiff and Arsenal defender Rhys Weston on all things European Football
  • Former Wallaby Al Baxter with a Super Rugby chat
  • Former Maroons and Kangaroo representative Michael Crocker recapped all the action so far from Round 10 of the NRL and previewed this afternoon’s games  
  • Sydney FC star Reza Ghoochannejhad previewed his sides upcoming Grand Final against Perth Glory
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland Round 9 of the AFL and previewed this afternoon’s games  
  • Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
  • Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel on the Rome Open
  • Fox Sports commentator Andy Harper previewing the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Perth Glory
  • Former Moto GP rider Chris Vermeulen on the French GP
  • Main Event Boxing Promoter Ben Damon previewed the upcoming fight between Deontay Wilder and Dominic Brezeale

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
