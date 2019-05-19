Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 19/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Graeme Agars was live from the PGA Championship in New York
- Former Cardiff and Arsenal defender Rhys Weston on all things European Football
- Former Wallaby Al Baxter with a Super Rugby chat
- Former Maroons and Kangaroo representative Michael Crocker recapped all the action so far from Round 10 of the NRL and previewed this afternoon’s games
- Sydney FC star Reza Ghoochannejhad previewed his sides upcoming Grand Final against Perth Glory
- 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland Round 9 of the AFL and previewed this afternoon’s games
- Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
- Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel on the Rome Open
- Fox Sports commentator Andy Harper previewing the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Perth Glory
- Former Moto GP rider Chris Vermeulen on the French GP
- Main Event Boxing Promoter Ben Damon previewed the upcoming fight between Deontay Wilder and Dominic Brezeale
