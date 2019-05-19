Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 19/05/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

Graeme Agars was live from the PGA Championship in New York

Former Cardiff and Arsenal defender Rhys Weston on all things European Football

Former Wallaby Al Baxter with a Super Rugby chat

Former Maroons and Kangaroo representative Michael Crocker recapped all the action so far from Round 10 of the NRL and previewed this afternoon’s games

Sydney FC star Reza Ghoochannejhad previewed his sides upcoming Grand Final against Perth Glory

3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland Round 9 of the AFL and previewed this afternoon’s games

Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs

Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel on the Rome Open

Fox Sports commentator Andy Harper previewing the A-League grand final between Sydney FC and Perth Glory

Former Moto GP rider Chris Vermeulen on the French GP