Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 20/04/19

Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Woodchopping legend David Foster was live from the Royal Easter Show to run us through all the excitement of the sport

Neil Breen from Channel 9 on all things in the NRL

Shane McIness from 3AW Football on all things AFL

Fox Sports Commentator and former Sydney FC goalkeeper Clint Bolton on all things A-League

Daily Telegraph Basketball writer Matt Logue on the NBA Playoffs

Co-host of Racing National Tim Guille on all of today’s racing action

Mr. Tennis Craig Gabrel on the Fed Cup and Monte Carlo Masters