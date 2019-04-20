Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 20/04/19

3 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Woodchopping legend David Foster was live from the Royal Easter Show to run us through all the excitement of the sport
  • Neil Breen from Channel 9 on all things in the NRL
  • Shane McIness from 3AW Football on all things AFL
  • Fox Sports Commentator and former Sydney FC goalkeeper Clint Bolton on all things A-League
  • Daily Telegraph Basketball writer Matt Logue on the NBA Playoffs
  • Co-host of Racing National Tim Guille on all of today’s racing action
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabrel on the Fed Cup and Monte Carlo Masters
  • Former Wallaby Phil Waugh on the Super Rugby

LISTEN BELOW

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83