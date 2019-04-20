Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 20/04/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Woodchopping legend David Foster was live from the Royal Easter Show to run us through all the excitement of the sport
- Neil Breen from Channel 9 on all things in the NRL
- Shane McIness from 3AW Football on all things AFL
- Fox Sports Commentator and former Sydney FC goalkeeper Clint Bolton on all things A-League
- Daily Telegraph Basketball writer Matt Logue on the NBA Playoffs
- Co-host of Racing National Tim Guille on all of today’s racing action
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabrel on the Fed Cup and Monte Carlo Masters
- Former Wallaby Phil Waugh on the Super Rugby
LISTEN BELOW