Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy -21/04/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Former Arsenal and Cardiff City defender Rhys Weston on all things EPL
- Anthony Stewart is the Head Coach of the Southern Huskies who are a Tasmanian based basketball team playing in the New Zealand Basketball League and he filled us in on his sides decision to play in an overseas competition
- Former Australian netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed the upcoming Super Netball season
- Former Kangaroos and Maroons representative Brent Tate chatted all things NRL
- 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Grantland chatted all things AFL
- Former Kings Captain Brad Rosen covered everything in the basketball world
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel updated us on the Monte Carlo Masters and Fed Cup
- Legendary Surf Reporter Reggae Ellis filled us in on all the action from the Bells Beach Surf Pro
- Former Wallaby Steven Hoiles wrapped up all the action from the Super Rugby
