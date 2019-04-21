Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy -21/04/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Former Arsenal and Cardiff City defender Rhys Weston on all things EPL

Anthony Stewart is the Head Coach of the Southern Huskies who are a Tasmanian based basketball team playing in the New Zealand Basketball League and he filled us in on his sides decision to play in an overseas competition

Former Australian netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed the upcoming Super Netball season

Former Kangaroos and Maroons representative Brent Tate chatted all things NRL

3AW Footy Commentator Matt Grantland chatted all things AFL

Former Kings Captain Brad Rosen covered everything in the basketball world

Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel updated us on the Monte Carlo Masters and Fed Cup

Legendary Surf Reporter Reggae Ellis filled us in on all the action from the Bells Beach Surf Pro