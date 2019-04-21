Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy -21/04/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Former Arsenal and Cardiff City defender Rhys Weston on all things EPL
  • Anthony Stewart is the Head Coach of the Southern Huskies who are a Tasmanian based basketball team playing in the New Zealand Basketball League and he filled us in on his sides decision to play in an overseas competition
  • Former Australian netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed the upcoming Super Netball season
  • Former Kangaroos and Maroons representative Brent Tate chatted all things NRL
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Grantland chatted all things AFL
  • Former Kings Captain Brad Rosen covered everything in the basketball world
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel updated us on the Monte Carlo Masters and Fed Cup
  • Legendary Surf Reporter Reggae Ellis filled us in on all the action from the Bells Beach Surf Pro
  • Former Wallaby Steven Hoiles wrapped up all the action from the Super Rugby

LISTEN BELOW

