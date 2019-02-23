Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 23/02/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Larry Canning was live from Australian Ladies Classic Bonville
- Brad “Freddy” Fittler filled us in on his Hogs For Homeless initiative
- St Kilda Forward Jack Billing spoke about all the action from AFLX last night and the St Kilda pre-season
- Mark “Frosty” Winterbottom spoke about the upcoming Supercars season
- Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper reviewed last nights A-League and looked ahead to the rest of the rounds action
- Awarding winning Journo and writer for the Daily Telegraph Matt Logue spoke all things basketball, home and abroad
- Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin, previewed a huge day of racing
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson chatted Formula 1 and Supercars
- Herald Sun Journo Mick Warner on if AFLX was a success and the AFL’s drug policy
