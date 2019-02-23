Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 23/02/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Larry Canning was live from Australian Ladies Classic Bonville

Brad “Freddy” Fittler filled us in on his Hogs For Homeless initiative

St Kilda Forward Jack Billing spoke about all the action from AFLX last night and the St Kilda pre-season

Mark “Frosty” Winterbottom spoke about the upcoming Supercars season

Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper reviewed last nights A-League and looked ahead to the rest of the rounds action

Awarding winning Journo and writer for the Daily Telegraph Matt Logue spoke all things basketball, home and abroad

Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin, previewed a huge day of racing

Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson chatted Formula 1 and Supercars