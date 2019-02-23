Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 23/02/19

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

On today’s show:

  • Larry Canning was live from Australian Ladies Classic Bonville
  • Brad “Freddy” Fittler filled us in on his Hogs For Homeless initiative
  • St Kilda Forward Jack Billing spoke about all the action from AFLX last night and the St Kilda pre-season
  • Mark “Frosty” Winterbottom spoke about the upcoming Supercars season
  • Fox Sports Commentator Andy Harper reviewed last nights A-League and looked ahead to the rest of the rounds action
  • Awarding winning Journo and writer for the Daily Telegraph Matt Logue spoke all things basketball, home and abroad
  • Tim Guille, host of racing national with Bryan Martin, previewed a huge day of racing
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson chatted Formula 1 and Supercars
  • Herald Sun Journo Mick Warner on if AFLX was a success and the AFL’s drug policy

LISTEN BELOW 

