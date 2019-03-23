Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 23/03/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown on how his team is preparing for their home game against the Panthers and the impact he’s having as a coach at the Knights

Brett “Noddy” Kimmorley gives us a breakdown to the start of round 2 action in the NRL

3AW’s very own Shane McInnes joins to share his thoughts on the start of a very exciting AFL season.

Andy Harper has plenty to talk about with no A-League on with trades and lack of playing for the Socceroos being a major flaw.

Tim Guille, host of Racing National tells us how to flutter on a special Golden Slipper day in horse racing.

Jaymes Boland-Rudder, the NRL head of Government and Community Relations tells us how the NRL helps set up for those coming up in the sport for life during and after sport.

