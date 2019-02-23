Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 24/02/19
On today’s show:
- Former Welsh and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston for a European football chat
- Larry Canning was live from Australian Ladies Classic Bonville
- Chief Reporter from NRL.com Michael Chammas chatted all things rugby league
- Matt Grantland from the 3AW Commentary Team with an AFL chat
- Fox Sports Commentator and former Kings Captain Brad Rosen chatted al things NBL
- Former Motogp And Superbikes Race Winner Chris Vermeulen on Superbikes
