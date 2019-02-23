Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 24/02/19

4 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

On today’s show:

  • Former Welsh and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston for a European football chat
  • Larry Canning was  live from Australian Ladies Classic Bonville
  • Chief Reporter from NRL.com Michael Chammas chatted all things rugby league
  • Matt Grantland from the 3AW Commentary Team with an AFL chat
  • Fox Sports Commentator and former Kings Captain Brad Rosen chatted al things NBL
  • Former Motogp And Superbikes Race Winner Chris Vermeulen on Superbikes

