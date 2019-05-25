Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 25/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel with a full French Open preview
- Former NSW and Kangaroos representative Terry Campese to chat all the Round 11 NRL action
- 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on Round 10 of the AFL
- Recently appointed head coach of the new A-League club Western United, Mark Rudan, speaks on his decision to join the club
- Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on the NBA Playoffs
- Marc Woods is the Race Director of the West Mac’s Monster which is a 231km run through Alice Springs and he filled us in with all the details of the event
- Kim Ravallion from the Collingwood Magpies in the Super Netball previewed her sides upcoming clash with the West Coast Fever
