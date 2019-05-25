Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 25/05/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

Mr. Tennis himself Craig Gabriel with a full French Open preview

Former NSW and Kangaroos representative Terry Campese to chat all the Round 11 NRL action

3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on Round 10 of the AFL

Recently appointed head coach of the new A-League club Western United, Mark Rudan, speaks on his decision to join the club

Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on the NBA Playoffs

Marc Woods is the Race Director of the West Mac’s Monster which is a 231km run through Alice Springs and he filled us in with all the details of the event