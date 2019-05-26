Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 26/05/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston with a European football chat
- Andrew Clarke was live from the Indianapolis 500
- Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 3 of the Super Netball
- Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield reviewed all the Round 5 action in the Super Netball, and previewed what’s to come this afternoon
- West Tigers legend John Skandalis on Round 11 of the NRL
- 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland on Round 10 of the AFL
- Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
- New South Wales quick Trent Copeland to chat all things cricket
- Jon Thompson joined the team in studio to preview the Monaco Grand Prix
- Olympian boxer Taylah Robertson updated us on her career
