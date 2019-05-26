Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 26/05/19

2 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!

  • Former Arsenal and Cardiff defender Rhys Weston with a European football chat
  • Andrew Clarke was live from the Indianapolis 500
  • Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 3 of the Super Netball
  • Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield reviewed all the Round 5 action in the Super Netball, and previewed what’s to come this afternoon
  • West Tigers legend John Skandalis on Round 11 of the NRL
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland on Round 10 of the AFL
  • Former Kings captain Brad Rosen on the NBA Playoffs
  • New South Wales quick Trent Copeland to chat all things cricket
  • Jon Thompson joined the team in studio to preview the Monaco Grand Prix
  • Olympian boxer Taylah Robertson updated us on her career

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

