Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 27/01/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
* Craig Gabirel and Shane McIness talking Naomi Osak’s historic win at the Australian Open, and previewing this evenings mens final.
* Holly Ferling, members of the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket Commetary Team, recapped the Brisbane Heats victory in the WBBL, and Heat captain Kibby Short also joined the guys
* Former Socceroos Goalkeeper, Clint Bolton, discussed A-League and the Socceroos woes
* Former Kings Captain and Fox Sports Commentator, Brad Rosen, spoke all things basketball
* Former Swans and Collingwood player, Nick Davis, gave an update on the Swans pre-season
* Ali Kouroush, Program Manager for Bluefit’s Strike Football, spoke about the great work he’s doing for grassroots football in this country.
* Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender, Rhys Weston, chatted all things EPL
* Carl Rackemann, member of the Macquarie Sports Radio Commentary Team, gave a review of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test
* Mak Allen from Marko and The Ox talked all things golf including the Farmers Insurance Open
