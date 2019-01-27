Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 27/01/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

* Craig Gabirel and Shane McIness talking Naomi Osak’s historic win at the Australian Open, and previewing this evenings mens final.

* Holly Ferling, members of the Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket Commetary Team, recapped the Brisbane Heats victory in the WBBL, and Heat captain Kibby Short also joined the guys

* Former Socceroos Goalkeeper, Clint Bolton, discussed A-League and the Socceroos woes

* Former Kings Captain and Fox Sports Commentator, Brad Rosen, spoke all things basketball

* Former Swans and Collingwood player, Nick Davis, gave an update on the Swans pre-season

* Ali Kouroush, Program Manager for Bluefit’s Strike Football, spoke about the great work he’s doing for grassroots football in this country.

* Former Cardiff and Welsh Defender, Rhys Weston, chatted all things EPL

* Carl Rackemann, member of the Macquarie Sports Radio Commentary Team, gave a review of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test

* Mak Allen from Marko and The Ox talked all things golf including the Farmers Insurance Open

