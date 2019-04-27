Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 27/04/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Former Australian Netballer and now Channel 9 commentator Bianca Chatfield previewed Round 1 of the Super Netball
- Channel 9 commentator James Bracey wrapped up Friday nights action in the NRL and previewed the rest of Round 7
- 3AW commentator Shane McIness on Round 6 of the AFL
- Andy Harper from Fox Sports to chat all things A-League
- Former Sydney Kings captain Brad Rosen wraps up all the action from the NBA playoffs
- Former Golf Pro Larry Canning on the Zurich Classic and the LA Open
- Legendary surf reporter Reggae Ellis was live from the Ripcurl Pro Bells Beach tournament
