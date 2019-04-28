Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 28/04/19

4 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Canberra Raiders forward Ryan Sutton spoke about his sides upcoming clash with the Manly Sea Eagles
  • NSW Swifts captain Maddy Proud chatted ahead of today’s game against The Giants
  • Penrith Panthers legend Scott Satler chatting all things NRL
  • 3AW footy commentator Matt Granland recapped all the action from Round 6 of the AFL and looked ahead at this afternoon’s games
  • Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on all things in the world of basketball
  • Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat reviewed his sides 1-0 victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on all occurring in the world of tennis
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thompson on the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix and Helmut Marko’s comments
  • Former golf pro Larry Canning on the Zurich Classic and the LA Open

LISTEN BELOW

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83