Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 28/04/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Canberra Raiders forward Ryan Sutton spoke about his sides upcoming clash with the Manly Sea Eagles
- NSW Swifts captain Maddy Proud chatted ahead of today’s game against The Giants
- Penrith Panthers legend Scott Satler chatting all things NRL
- 3AW footy commentator Matt Granland recapped all the action from Round 6 of the AFL and looked ahead at this afternoon’s games
- Daily Telegraph Basketball Writer Matty Logue on all things in the world of basketball
- Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat reviewed his sides 1-0 victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel on all occurring in the world of tennis
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thompson on the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix and Helmut Marko’s comments
- Former golf pro Larry Canning on the Zurich Classic and the LA Open
