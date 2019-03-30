Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 30/03/19

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

Aiden Roach, member of the Aussie Sharks Water Polo team, on the Water Polo World League and the road to Tokyo 2020

North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach, David Farleigh, on their season so far and today’s upcoming clash with the Sharks

AFL legend Brad Hardie reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come

Former Raiders, Maroons and Kangaroo star Gary ‘Badge’ Belcher reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come

Former A-League star Clint Bolton with an A-League chat

Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel battled through injury woes to update us on the Miami Masters

Brad Newley just re-signed with the Sydney Kings and he chatted all things NBL and NBA

Host of Racing National Tim Guille gave us today’s best bets

Mr. Golf Larry Canning live from the WGC Match Play