Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 30/03/19

8 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Aiden Roach, member of the Aussie Sharks Water Polo team, on the Water Polo World League and the road to Tokyo 2020
  • North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach, David Farleigh, on their season so far and today’s upcoming clash with the Sharks
  • AFL legend Brad Hardie reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come
  • Former Raiders, Maroons and Kangaroo star Gary ‘Badge’ Belcher reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come
  • Former A-League star Clint Bolton with an A-League chat
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel battled through injury woes to update us on the Miami Masters
  • Brad Newley just re-signed with the Sydney Kings and he chatted all things NBL and NBA
  • Host of Racing National Tim Guille gave us today’s best bets
  • Mr. Golf Larry Canning live from the WGC Match Play
  • Colin ‘The Thunder From Down Under’ Scotts made his long awaited return and recapped all the action from the NFL offseason  

LISTEN BELOW

