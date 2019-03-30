Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 30/03/19
Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am
On today’s show:
- Aiden Roach, member of the Aussie Sharks Water Polo team, on the Water Polo World League and the road to Tokyo 2020
- North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach, David Farleigh, on their season so far and today’s upcoming clash with the Sharks
- AFL legend Brad Hardie reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come
- Former Raiders, Maroons and Kangaroo star Gary ‘Badge’ Belcher reviewed all the Round 2 action so far and previewed what’s to come
- Former A-League star Clint Bolton with an A-League chat
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel battled through injury woes to update us on the Miami Masters
- Brad Newley just re-signed with the Sydney Kings and he chatted all things NBL and NBA
- Host of Racing National Tim Guille gave us today’s best bets
- Mr. Golf Larry Canning live from the WGC Match Play
- Colin ‘The Thunder From Down Under’ Scotts made his long awaited return and recapped all the action from the NFL offseason
LISTEN BELOW