Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 31/03/19
On today’s show:
- Richard Bayliss from Optus Sport with an EPL wrap
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thompson chatted this weekend’s Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
- Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken with a cricket chat
- Newcastle Knights legend Danny Buderus recapped all the action from round 3 of the NRL
- Matt Grantland from 3AW for an AFL chat
- Former UFC fighter Richie Vaculik on Connor McGregor’s shock retirement
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from the Miami Open to recap Ash Barty’s victory
- Heath Davidson is a Gold Winning Paralympian for wheelchair tennis and filled us in on the sport
- Host of the Drive Show on Macquarie Sports Radio Mark Allen gave us an update on the WGC Match Play
- Former MotoGP Rider Chris Vermeuleun gave us a preview of the Argentina GP
