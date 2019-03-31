Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Billy – 31/03/19

12 mins ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Billy and Mieke, on Weekend Mornings from 7am

On today’s show:

  • Richard Bayliss from Optus Sport with an EPL wrap
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thompson chatted this weekend’s Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix
  • Former Australian paceman Nathan Bracken with a cricket chat
  • Newcastle Knights legend Danny Buderus recapped all the action from round 3 of the NRL
  • Matt Grantland from 3AW for an AFL chat
  • Former UFC fighter Richie Vaculik on Connor McGregor’s shock retirement
  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from the Miami Open to recap Ash Barty’s victory
  • Heath Davidson is a Gold Winning Paralympian for wheelchair tennis and filled us in on the sport
  • Host of the Drive Show on Macquarie Sports Radio Mark Allen gave us an update on the  WGC Match Play
  • Former MotoGP Rider Chris Vermeuleun gave us a preview of the Argentina GP

LISTEN BELOW

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83