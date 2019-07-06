Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Clinton (filling in for Billy) – 06/07/19
Join Mieke and Clinton (filling in for Billy), on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from Wimbledon
- Former Matildas Striker Catherine Cannuli on the Women’s FIFA World Cup
- Former Australian ODI international Rob Quiney on the ICC Cricket World Cup
- Former Penrith star Scott Satler on Round 16 of the NRL
- 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on Round 16 of the AFL
