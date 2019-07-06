Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Clinton (filling in for Billy) – 06/07/19

6 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Mieke and Clinton (filling in for Billy), on Weekend Mornings from 7am! 

  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from Wimbledon 
  • Former Matildas Striker Catherine Cannuli on the Women’s FIFA World Cup 
  • Former Australian ODI international Rob Quiney on the ICC Cricket World Cup 
  • Former Penrith star Scott Satler on Round 16 of the NRL 
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Shane McIness on Round 16 of the AFL

Click PLAY to join the conversation

