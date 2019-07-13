Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke and Jamie – 13/07/19
Join Mieke and Jamie, on Weekend Mornings from 7am!
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from Wimbledon
- SBS Cycling Commentator Mike Tomalaris gave us an update on the Tour De France
- Former Diamond Liz Ellis reviewed Australia’s triumphant victory over Northern Ireland and chatted all things Netball World Cup
- Former Canberra star Terry Campese on Round 17 of the NRL
- 3AW Footy Commentator Rohan ‘Roco’ Connoly on Round 17 of the AFL
