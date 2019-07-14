Macquarie Sports Radio
Weekend Mornings with Mieke, Jamie and Trent- 14/07/19

1 hour ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee

Join Mieke, Trent and Jamie, on Weekend Mornings!

  • Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from Wimbledon 
  • SBS Cycling Commentator Mike Tomalaris gave us an update on the Tour De France 
  • 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland on Round 17 of the AFL 
  • Former Queensland Firebird Carla Dziwoki with a Netball World Cup update 
  • Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson previewed the Formula 1 British GP 
  • Head of the Macquarie Sports Radio cricket commentary team Bruce Eva previewed this evenings ICC Cricket World Cup Final between England and New Zealand

Click PLAY to join the conversation

