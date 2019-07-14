Advertisement
Weekend Mornings with Mieke, Jamie and Trent- 14/07/19
Join Mieke, Trent and Jamie, on Weekend Mornings!
- Mr. Tennis Craig Gabriel was live from Wimbledon
- SBS Cycling Commentator Mike Tomalaris gave us an update on the Tour De France
- 3AW Footy Commentator Matt Granland on Round 17 of the AFL
- Former Queensland Firebird Carla Dziwoki with a Netball World Cup update
- Mr. Motorsport Jon Thomson previewed the Formula 1 British GP
- Head of the Macquarie Sports Radio cricket commentary team Bruce Eva previewed this evenings ICC Cricket World Cup Final between England and New Zealand
