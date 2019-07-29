‘We’re changing the rules is to keep the coaches happy’: Levy Lets Fly on the NRL refereeing crisis

Levy says he’s had enough of all the technology in the NRL and it’s time we let the referees do their job.

It’s no secret there’s an apparent refereeing crisis in the NRL and Mark Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast on Tuesday adding hawk eye vision will only make it worse.

“Personally, I think we’ve introduced too much technology and the officials in the game have lost the confidence to make a decision,” said Levy.

“We sometimes forget they are human and they are going to make mistakes from time-to-time.

“In my opinion, the reason we are changing the rules is to keep the coaches happy, which is wrong.

“The NRL runs the game not the coaches, so the Graham Annesley needs to ignore the concerns of the clubs and start making the changes that are right for the game.

“We shouldn’t be targeting the individuals, we should be looking at the way they are being told to oversee the game and the rule book they’re working.”

Levy then criticised Graham Annesley latest venture for hawk eye vision to target forward passes.

“We’re already taking too long to rule on decisions and now we want the bunker to rule on forward passes.

“It’s getting to the point where we’ll just eliminate touch judges completely, can you imagine the frustration from the supporters, it would do their head in.

“The bunker ruins the enjoyment for so many fans.”

