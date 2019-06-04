‘We’re high flying now’: Have the Panthers turned their season around?

A couple of thoughts to begin with:

It’s a long season. A couple of weeks is an eon in Rugby League.

With that in mind, we pivot to the Penrith Panthers who started the season among the favourites to win the premiership but then proceeded to dish up sloppy performances week after week.

Critics and fans alike were quick to write them off, with some even suggesting the season had a distinct flavour of wooden spoon about it.

Let’s reiterate points 1 and 2.

Penrith now find themselves on something of a winning streak having left with the chocolates 2 weeks in a row, and Panthers backrower Isaah Yeo says it’s funny how quickly things can turn in Rugby League.

“We’re high flying now, confidence is back up and it’s been good fun, everyone is smiling a little bit more around the club which has been nice, after a pretty rough start to the year,” Yeo tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

Adding to their optimism was the fact that this victory came without star halfback Nathan Cleary, who is busy in camp ahead of Wednesday night’s opening State of Origin clash.

The Panthers take on the Roosters on Sunday afternoon and would be confident of making it three wins from three matches as the reigning premiers feature a side rich in representative players coming off a 4-day turnaround.

Despite this fact, Yeo remains cautiously realistic about the task at hand.

“I think they’ve lost maybe 1 or 2 in a row and that doesn’t really happen too often for them, so I’d imagine Trent will have them up and firing,

“I’d expect them to have all of their players back, aside from any injuries, so I’m expecting a full strength side on Sunday.

“I was talking to Jimmy Moloney about it the other day, he said the 4 day turnaround was probably a positive for them… the way he was speaking was that 4 days is better than 2,

Whether it’s a 4-day turnaround, a 2-day turnaround, or a week’s rest, the task facing the Panthers remains the same:

Win.

“We understand that we need to start winning games more often and more frequently, I don’t think we can drop too many more for the rest of the season,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more from Isaah Yeo: