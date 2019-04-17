‘We’re not playing well, that’s no secret’: Isaah Yeo’s frank admission about the Panthers

Therre’s a lot riding on the result of Thursday night’s NRL clash between Cronulla and Penrith.

Both teams were tagged as contenders at season’s launch but the pair have just two wins to their names on the eve of Round 6.

History is stacked against the Panthers who have won only one of their last seven outings against the Sharks and Isaah Yeo admits they’ve “had the wood over us.”

“We understand that everybody has a weird team and that’s probably ours over the last few years,” Yeo tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“It’s a very tough place to go to, Shark Park, and we’re going to have to play better than we have been to come away with a win.”

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Penrith, who lost their first game, got pumped in their third, and were beaten by the previously winless Titans last start. Yeo admits things haven’t been clicking for the team.

“We’re not playing well, that’s no secret, and to be fare we’d love to be completing better and to be on the back of a good penalty count in our favour but that hasn’t been the case yet and we’re not handling it all that well,” he said.

“We understand we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to be a more resilient group when we’re handling setbacks, hopefully we can take a step in the right direction against the Sharks,”

For the first time this season, the Panthers will have the one captain taking to the field after James Tamou emerged from the leadership group of six, which included Isaah Yeo, as the man for the job.

“[Tamou] has been the one putting his hand up each week, and he’s probably grown in that group and he’s been the most consistent out of the six of us,

“He’s got the respect of all the players, particularly with how he started the year, so he was the only choice,”

Yeo was under an injury cloud after copping a knock to the shoulder which forced him from the field in last week’s match against the Titans. Penrith coach Ivan Cleary even admitted his side could be without the back-rower but Yeo is adamant he’ll be playing.

“Just a bit of an ongoing thing, it’s slightly getting worse but at the moment I’m sweet to play and I’ll get a bit of surgery at the end of the year,” he said.

