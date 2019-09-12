West Coast player OUT of tomorrow’s final after irregularity in drug test

West Coast Eagles forward, Willie Rioli, will not take part in Friday night’s semi final after an irregularity in an ASADA drug test.

The young star was not named in the club’s side.

Rioli is accused of tampering with urine samples being collected by ASADA.

He is provisionally suspended effective immediately .

The maximum ban under the code is four years.

AFL General Counsel, Andrew Dillon, spoke in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“William Rioli has been handed a mandatory provisional suspension of an adverse analytical finding of urine substitution,” said Andrew Dillion.

“Rioli will not be eligible to compete in AFL competition sports, including the WAFL.”

The club have released the following statement: