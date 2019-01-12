West Ham just scored an upset win in the Premier League

West Ham United have underlined their top-half credentials with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Teenager Declan Rice – who turns 20 on Monday – scored the game’s only goal, his first for the club.

The result means Arsenal have taken just two points from their past five away games in the league.

Elsewhere, Southampton jumped out of the drop zone with a 2-1 win at Leicester.

The Saints played half the game with 10 men after defender Yan Valery received a second yellow card, but managed to hold the eighth-placed Foxes at bay.

Other overnight results:

Liverpool extended their lead on top with a 1-0 win over Brighton

Fulham scored two own goals in their 2-1 defeat to Burnley

Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1

Watford beat Crystal Palace 2-1

Cardiff and Huddersfield drew 0-0

Photo: Yui Mok