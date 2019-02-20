Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

West Indies break multiple records on the way to monster score

8 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

West Indies have broken not one but two ODI records overnight.

Smashing 135 runs off 129 balls, Chris Gayle led his side to 8-360 against England – their highest-ever score in the Caribbean.

But that wasn’t the only record broken in the match at Bridgetown, with the West Indies hitting 23 sixes in the innings, the most by any side in history.

Gayle hit 12 maximums alone during the record-breaking innings.

The match is the first of five ODIs between West Indies and England in the Caribbean.

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83