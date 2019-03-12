Western Bulldogs unveil controversial new jumper

The Western Bulldogs are set to wear a new jumper in round one – but there’s a twist.

To mark their first game at the newly-named Marvel Stadium, the Dogs will don a Thor-theme guernsey in their opening-round clash against Sydney Swans.

Announced at the club’s season launch on Tuesday night, captain Easton Wood welcomed the move.

“The Club worked closely with the players to come up with the design of the guernsey, and it has been enthusiastically supported by the playing group,” Wood said at the launch.

“Kids see us as superheroes and role models, just as they see the Marvel characters on the big screen, and now we can combine the two through footy, which is a unique and exciting opportunity.”

But the news hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans, who have slammed the move.