‘…we’ve been able to reconnect with our culture and not only that but express that out in the community.’ Maori All-Star Gerard Beale

The Indigenous All-Stars will play the New Zealand Maori All-Stars for the first time on Friday night at Melbourne’s AAMI Park. To help celebrate this historic meeting between the two sides Levy and Piggy spoke with NZ Maori All-Star and NZ Warriors player Gerard Beale.

The players have been down in Melbourne for the past week doing a lot to promote Rugby League but also their culture.

Beale said ‘it’s been pretty full-on, it’s been great at the same time, we’ve been able to reconnect with our culture and not only that but express that out in the community.’

Beale told the boys to keep an eye on the squad chosen for the pre-season games for some good hints on who will start for the NZ Warriors in round 1 against the Bulldogs.

‘Steve Kearney has been giving the young boys an opportunity there, so each session they all get a chance to show what they can do but I think the pre-season games will be a good indicator of who will start round‘

Listen here to the full interview:

