“We’ve got to be careful”: Former Wallaby Justin Harrison warns Rugby Australia before approaching Eddie Jones

Former Wallaby Justin Harrison has warned Rugby Australia ahead of their search for a new Wallabies coach, with calls growing louder for Eddie Jones to return as the national coach.

With Jones having led England to their first Rugby World Cup Final since 2007, former players and experts believe the England Coach is the best man to for the Wallabies role. However, Harrison says we need to find the best applicant that will help solve all of Rugby in Australia, and not just the Wallabies.

“We’ve got to be careful that we just don’t turn into the next bright light people,” Harrison said.

“We’ve got to have a real look about what’s right for Rugby in Australia, and not just Rugby Australia. We need to look at the structural infrastructure that we’ve got and the constitutional union that is set up as well.”

After Australia bowed out of this year’s World Cup with an embarrassing 40-16 Quarter-Final loss to England, Harrison urged Rugby Australia to also remember the real problems that is happening with the sport in the country.

“Dropping an outstanding coach at the top of everything doesn’t necessarily promote success,” Harrison said.

“I think we really have to look at what’s happening in the Australian Rugby ecosystem and then put the best team in place and the best constitutional change.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview: