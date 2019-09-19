‘We’ve got to move on,’ former Australian Test cricketer calls for new captain

The urn is coming back to Australia after a drawn series, and despite the result Australian captain Tim Paine has his spot and captaincy in the spotlight.

With a subpar batting average of 22.37, Paine has had off moments with the gloves and with the DRS and one former Australian cricketer and Pakistan coach says it’s time to move on.

“This summer it’s time to move on… Draw the line right now” states Geoff Lawson.

Lawson praises Paine for an incredible job as captain and nominates who he feels should be captain for the first test against Pakistan.

“He’s been absolutely fabulous in difficult times, in unique circumstances… but his own personal form has not been terrific,

“I’ve probably got Pat Cummins tossing the coin.” expresses Lawson.

With the summer of test cricket beginning on the 21st of November at the Gabba there will be big calls from Cricket Australia to make sure the squad is at it’s strongest with the right leader leading the charge.

Image: Visionhaus / Contributor via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear more: