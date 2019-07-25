‘We’ve knuckled down on that’: How a mid-season meeting led to Brisbane’s rapid rise

Brisbane Lions young gun Hugh McCluggage says a greater emphasis on defence has been a key driver in the club’s rapid improvement this year

The Lions are flying in second spot on the ladder and are just a game and percentage off Geelong in top spot.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the 21-year-old said they’ve “reset” since the mid-season bye, with an improvement on defending being made a priority during the second half of the year.

“The inclusions of Lachie Neale and Jarryd Lyons have really helped our contested ball and that’s a huge part of AFL football these days,” he said.

“Early in the season that was the main area and since the bye our defence has really improved, we were quite poor at that especially from the back half.

“We’re really knuckled down on that and reset our goals and in our post-bye review, we’ve had a look at how teams were scoring against us.

“We’ve been able to cut that down since the bye and that’s helped us a lot.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos via Getty Images