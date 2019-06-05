‘What a joke’: Shaw not happy about reported logo change

Collingwood legend Tony Shaw says the AFL have more pressing issues to address than changing their logo.

The Herald Sun reports the AFL is set to invest a six-figure sum as they look to refresh their ageing logo.

But Shaw didn’t see the need, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the money would be better spent looking after the game’s grassroots clubs.

“What a deadset joke,” he said of the plan.

“What’s wrong with the AFL – I have been on this for years. In Victoria, there are country and metro clubs who are folding because they don’t have money.

“Now the AFL are saying the (number of participants) are doing through the roof but that’s on the back of AFL Women’s.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio