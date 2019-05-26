‘What are you doing Gary?’: Bartel’s disbelief after Ablett hit

Three-time Geelong premiership player Jimmy Bartel can’t believe Gary Ablett has again put himself in danger of being suspended.

After escaping suspension on two successive occasions this season already, Ablett is expected to come under fire for punching Anthony Miles during Geelong’s win over Gold Coast on Saturday night.

“What are you doing Gary, why are you so angry,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I know it’s not in his nature and I know him really well but he still punched (Miles) in the head.”

“They’ve stopped using the potential to cause serious injury and for some reason they’ve dropped that throughout the year.

“A couple of elbows to the head and a punch to the face, I know it’s not hard but it’s pretty hard to argue there isn’t potential to cause injury (by) being punched in the face.”

