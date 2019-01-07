Macquarie Sports Radio
What changes should Australia make for the Tests against Sri Lanka?

3 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
Ex-English Test cricketer and Macquarie Sports Radio commentator John Emburey believes the Australian team should make changes ahead of the two Test series against Sri Lanka.

Not only batsman scored a century in the four Tests against India while players were dropped and some selections were met with much criticism by the general public. When asked if any changes should be made for the Test, Emburey said that players who aren’t scoring runs shouldn’t be picked.

“[Shaun Marsh’s] alongside several other players weren’t good enough, anyone averaging under 30 in a series doesn’t deserve to be selected”.

